(CNN) — Black Friday sales seem to get better and better each year, and that couldn’t be any more true in the world of tech. Samsung has launched its Black Friday Early Access sales event, and it’s chock-full of amazing deals on its latest smartphones, watches, and more. Of course, you shouldn’t just grab any gadget just because it’s on sale, which is why we’ve highlighted the best discounted products in Samsung’s big sale event based on our own extensive hands-on testing.
The Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the most powerful and useful smartphones you can buy, and it’s never been cheaper. Samsung is offering up to $225 off, plus up to $730 off in enhanced credit for a device-trade in.
Samsung’s Galaxy S22+ is an all-around solid flagship smartphone with a big screen, great specs, and reliable cameras. You can get it for $150 off during Samsung’s sale, and save an additional $730 if you trade in.
The baseline Galaxy S22 is the perfect Android phone for a lot of people, so it’s great that Samsung is knocking $75 off and an extra $615 with enhanced trade-in.
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a killer phone with a huge folding display, and you can get it at a steep discount during Samsung’s sale. You’ll save $350 off the bat with up to $1,000 in enhanced trade-in credit, or $450 with no trade-in.
If you want a phone with a big screen that can fold to have the size, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the way to go. It’s on sale for $150 off with up to $720 in enhanced trade-in credit, or $200 off with no trade-in.
If you want to pick up a new tablet, the Galaxy Tab S8 is part of a sweet promotion. Samsung will give you up to $300 off select models, which means you can pick up some accessories without breaking the bank.
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are some of the best wireless earbuds on the market, and you can pick them up with a free wireless charger during Samsung’s sales event.